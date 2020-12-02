Globeflex Capital L P Buys 175 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Facebook were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,538,212,000 after purchasing an additional 284,504 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $286.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.28 and its 200 day moving average is $255.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $115,467.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,785.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $500,171.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,428 shares of company stock worth $112,808,858 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

