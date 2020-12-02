Globeflex Capital L P Buys 2,448 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,418 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.07% of First Foundation worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 102.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 163,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 10.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1,461.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 34,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Foundation news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $822.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

