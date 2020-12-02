Globeflex Capital L P Buys 5,544 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Olympic Steel by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 61,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $166.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

