Globeflex Capital L P Buys Shares of 110,934 Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHC. BidaskClub lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

