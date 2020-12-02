Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 45.1% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 247.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,002.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $174,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,171.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIX stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $58.14.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.67%.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

