Globeflex Capital L P Grows Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.12% of Ennis worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ennis by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.47. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

