Globeflex Capital L P Grows Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.11% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

GSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Southern Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

GSBC stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $650.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

