Globeflex Capital L P Has $384,000 Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $120.24 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

