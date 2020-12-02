Globeflex Capital L P Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

