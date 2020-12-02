Globeflex Capital L P Has $436,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Repligen were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 87.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $193.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.61. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 334.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,300,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total value of $137,256.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,805.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,204 shares of company stock worth $10,986,964. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

