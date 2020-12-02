Globeflex Capital L P Has $440,000 Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 257.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,613,000 after acquiring an additional 708,196 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,113,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,733,000 after acquiring an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE RJF opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 9,200 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $812,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,457 shares of company stock worth $5,311,261. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.