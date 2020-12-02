Globeflex Capital L P Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at about $14,660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 155,107 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 24.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,662,000 after acquiring an additional 151,495 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 440.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 111,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $8,405,000.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $701,599.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,073.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $865,130.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $2,373,952. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.