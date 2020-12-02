Globeflex Capital L P Has $490,000 Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

