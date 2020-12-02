Globeflex Capital L P Has $574,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in CDW were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

CDW opened at $132.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.91.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

