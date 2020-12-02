Globeflex Capital L P Has $598,000 Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schneider National by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schneider National by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Schneider National by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth $12,620,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNDR stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

