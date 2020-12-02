Globeflex Capital L P Invests $383,000 in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $83.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

