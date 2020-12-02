Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 741.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.14.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.97 and a beta of 1.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,087.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,229 shares of company stock worth $2,594,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

