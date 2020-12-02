Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $408,000 Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 438,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $202,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $60,390.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $745,980. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

