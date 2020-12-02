Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $567,000 Investment in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.10% of Gladstone Commercial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

