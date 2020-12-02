Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 2,858 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 30.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 17.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.26.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.