Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 5,544 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.27% of RBB Bancorp worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 45.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. Analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

