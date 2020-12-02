Globeflex Capital L P Purchases New Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of PBH opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.