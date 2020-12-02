Globeflex Capital L P Raises Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.09% of Sterling Construction worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 284,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 223,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $449.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $383.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

