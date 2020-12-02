Globeflex Capital L P Raises Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 65.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 112.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 43.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PJT opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

