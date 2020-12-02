Globeflex Capital L P Reduces Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 85.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 150,950 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 38.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,944,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,452,000 after buying an additional 543,113 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth $1,964,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 83,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of DBX opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 106.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $299,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

