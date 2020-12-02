Globeflex Capital L P Sells 1,117 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after buying an additional 330,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,794,000 after purchasing an additional 165,999 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,170,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,122,000 after purchasing an additional 136,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.13, for a total value of $1,113,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,010 shares of company stock valued at $27,379,079 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $372.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $382.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.