Globeflex Capital L P Sells 2,085 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Cummins were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after acquiring an additional 392,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135,530 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.37.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $230.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $244.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

