Globeflex Capital L P Sells 25,224 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 57.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,224 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBCF. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 275,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

