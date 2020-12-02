Globeflex Capital L P Sells 4,156 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 39.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Kemper were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

NYSE KMPR opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.73. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. Kemper’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

