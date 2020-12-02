Globeflex Capital L P Sells 711 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Plexus were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Plexus by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $214,111.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,025,417.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,627 shares of company stock worth $4,555,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

