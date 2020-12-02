Globeflex Capital L P Sells 7,957 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 692,479 shares of company stock valued at $80,260,322. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

