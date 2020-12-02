Globeflex Capital L P Sells 8,199 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBYI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,612 shares of company stock worth $105,157. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $475.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

