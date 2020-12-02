Globeflex Capital L P Sells 849 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $8,182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $2,178,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 30.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $207.20 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $224.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.62.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

