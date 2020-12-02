Globeflex Capital L P Sells 8,875 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.31% of Harvard Bioscience worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBIO. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 6.5% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 115,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 70.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of HBIO opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 million, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.41.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

