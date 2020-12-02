Globeflex Capital L P Takes $428,000 Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,962,000 after buying an additional 194,593 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVYA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avaya from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

