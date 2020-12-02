Globeflex Capital L P Takes $530,000 Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.22% of Franklin Covey at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 543.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at $146,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 459.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $319.06 million, a P/E ratio of -33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.32. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $92,135.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at $466,105.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

