Globeflex Capital L P Takes $581,000 Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 78.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 116,724 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 127,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.55. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $809.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAWW. BidaskClub cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 4,201 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $258,361.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,277. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 6,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $372,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 638 shares in the company, valued at $39,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,396,803. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

