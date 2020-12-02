Globeflex Capital L P Trims Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 1.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 221.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Mercury General stock opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.23 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

