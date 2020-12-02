Globeflex Capital L P Trims Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after purchasing an additional 129,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Fortinet by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,669,000 after buying an additional 397,028 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,072 shares of company stock worth $2,574,189 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

