Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Macquarie

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target increased by analysts at Macquarie from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $476.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.