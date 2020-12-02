Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 108,731 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $32,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIF. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,580,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,389,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,580,000 after acquiring an additional 665,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,182,000 after acquiring an additional 606,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,809,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,592,000 after acquiring an additional 588,231 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIF opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.29.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

TIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

In related news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $5,025,816.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,259.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $688,616.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

