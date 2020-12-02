Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 18,690,314 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6,866.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 5.47% of PACCAR worth $34,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PACCAR by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after buying an additional 592,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after buying an additional 565,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after acquiring an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $32,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

