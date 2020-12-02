Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 253,593 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,593 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.23% of Hilton Worldwide worth $34,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.38, a PEG ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

