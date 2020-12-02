Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 28,742 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Parker-Hannifin worth $28,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.93.

PH opened at $270.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $280.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

In related news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $299,673.66. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,476,999 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

