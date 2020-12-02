Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 68,345 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,345 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $40,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $4,476,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.88.

ZM stock opened at $406.31 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 520.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.33 and a 200-day moving average of $340.58.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $707,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $8,132,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

