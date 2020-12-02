Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,306 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Illumina worth $36,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,197 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,476 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Illumina by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,814 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 7,307 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $334.34 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,266 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,724 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.83.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

