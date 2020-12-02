Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,040 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $37,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,746,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $140.73 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.23 and a 200 day moving average of $120.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,778 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,972. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.