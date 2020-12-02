Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Tyson Foods worth $28,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.