Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Realty Income worth $30,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 23.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 25.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.6% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.32.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

