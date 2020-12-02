Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 128,723 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,636 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 128,723 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of eBay worth $39,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in eBay by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after buying an additional 7,736,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 136.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in eBay by 9.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in eBay by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $513,657,000 after purchasing an additional 726,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in eBay by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after buying an additional 7,160,659 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cfra raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

EBAY opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

